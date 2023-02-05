New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a stroll down the red carpet on Sunday as he made his way to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, just days after Tom Brady announced his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Kraft spoke to Fox News Digital before the event started and remarked on the star quarterback's accomplished career.

"I love him," he said. "He’ll always be a Patriot. I think [of] him for the two great decades and the six championships he helped us get."

Kraft, 81, was seen with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, actor LL Cool J and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. at the event.

"I always enjoy this as one of the great evenings in America," Kraft told Fox News Digital. "It brings people together. It brings cheer and it’s a celebration. I love it."

Brady announced that he was "retiring for good" on Wednesday. He posted an emotional video onto his social media accounts.

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," he said in the video. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."

"I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn’t change a thing."

In the days since Brady’s retirement, Kraft has said he’d love for Brady to return to New England and sign a one-day contract with the team to retire as part of the Patriots organization.