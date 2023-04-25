Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is challenging President Biden to several debates and town halls after the incumbent made his announcement on Tuesday that he will seek another term in office while a new poll suggests many Americans are concerned with the president's age.

Kennedy, who is the son of Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, issued the challenge to Biden in a tweet on Tuesday.

"I have known and liked Joe Biden for many years, but we differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption, and war policy, among others. I look forward to engaging him in debates and town hall meetings, in a primary election that is honest, civil, and transparent. I invite him into a new era of respectful dialog in these times of division," Kennedy Jr. said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Kennedy said that while he's a "multi-generational Democrat," his party has gone "off track."

"Remember when we upheld the interests of the poor and middle class against big corporations and Wall Street? Remember when we were the party of peace, civil liberties, and people power? I aim to reclaim my party and its traditional values," Kennedy said. "The Biden administration is riddled with Neocons, war hawks, Wall Street people, and former corporate lobbyists. That's what the party elite has become. But I know the rank-and-file — and the American people as a whole — don't share their priorities. It's time to return our party and our nation to the people."

A recent poll from NBC News shows that nearly 3 out of 4 Americans don't believe Biden should run for reelection. Out of those who believe Biden shouldn't run for reelection, 48% have "major" concerns with Biden's age.

Biden, who is 80-years-old, and would be 86-years-old at the end of a second term in 2024, said in February that concerns about his age are "totally legitimate."

"But it’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is, watch me," Biden said.

Kennedy's challenge comes as Biden announced on Tuesday morning that he will seek another term as president, releasing his first campaign video for the 2024 cycle.

"When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America – and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer," said Biden in the campaign video. "I know what I want the answer to be. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection. I know America and I know we are good and decent people. I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity. We’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. We believe that everyone is equal, and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."

However, the challenge from Kennedy Jr. may fall flat as the Democratic National Committee has already said it has no plans to sponsor any primary debates, according to the Washington Post.

Marianne Williamson, who is also seeking the Democratic nomination for president, also challenged Biden to a debate in a tweet on Tuesday.

"With the fascists at the door, the last thing we should do is limit the conversation about how to defeat them. The assumption that Joe Biden is necessarily our best bet in 2024 should be vigorously challenged. He should face his primary challengers in a meaningful debate," Williamson said.

