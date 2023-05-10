You talkin' about him?

Robert De Niro's co-star Kim Cattrall officially revealed the woman the "Taxi Driver" star recently welcomed his 7th child with; Tiffany Chen.

"God bless him. His significant other, Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. And I'm happy for both of them," the "Sex and the City" actress told Extra at the premiere of their new movie "About My Father."

De Niro has not openly spoken about his relationship with Chen, although they have been linked to one another since 2021.

Chen is a martial arts instructor and kickboxer, stemming from a long familial line of kung-fu and tai chi practicers.

Chen previously told Inside Kung-Fu magazine that she "never practiced tai chi with the intention of looking to fight," but it ultimately turned into that. Winning dozens of gold medals internationally, Chen also teaches at her father's tai chi school.

"I surround myself with generous, beautiful people," Chen said at the time. "Quality people are rarely surrounded by individuals who aren't motivating factors or inspirational to them. Surround yourself with good people creates a symbiotic relationship that makes everyone's quality of life go up exponentially."

In 2015, she and De Niro met on the set of his film "The Intern." She was photographed teaching him and Anne Hathaway tai chi. Although they met on set, they did not begin dating until several years later.

The actor first sparked romance rumors with Chen back in 2021, when he was pictured celebrating his 78th birthday in the South of France.

The duo were pictured leaving their hotel, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, headed towards a boat.

Back in March, De Niro and Chen were spotted leaving Hollywood hot-spot, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica.

If you were surprised to learn that De Niro added to his family, the actor can assure you he was not. De Niro shut down any rumors he was surprised to have a newborn child.

"How you could not plan that kind of thing," he retorted to Page Six.

De Niro admitted, "I'm ok with it, yah," of becoming a parent for the 7th time. "I'm good with it," he told Extra.

Despite this not being his first time around the parenting block, the Academy Award-winning actor says the job, "never gets easier."

On Tuesday, a representative for the actor confirmed to Fox News Digital that he had welcomed a new addition to his family.

The news was originally revealed by De Niro himself, when his previous six children were referenced in conversation.

"Seven, actually. I just had a baby," he told ET Canada.

De Niro's previous six children are with three separate women.

With his ex-wife Diahnne Abbot, whom he was married to from 1976-1988, he has daughter Drena, 51 and son Raphael, 46. He adopted Drena while married to Abbot.

He shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27 with ex Toukie Smith, as well as Elliot, 24 and Hellen Grace, 11 with his second ex-wife, Grace Hightower. The two were married from 1997-2018, ending their relationship in a contentious divorce.

"My kids disagree with me at times and they’re respectful," De Niro elaborated of his children, and whether they consider him to be a "cool dad."

"My daughter is 11, she gives me grief sometimes. I adore her. And my youngest now, so that’ll be more to come, you know, but that’s what it is," he told the outlet.

Admitting that he is both "loving" and "stern," with his children, De Niro added "I mean, there’s no way around it with kids," he shared. "I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t."