Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘GODFATHER’ PLAYDATE - Robert De Niro, 79, reacts to longtime pal Al Pacino’s, 83 baby news. Continue reading here…

DADDY DOUBTS - Al Pacino, 83, asked Noor Alfallah, 29, for a paternity test over doubts he was the father: report. Continue reading here…

‘HEARTBROKEN’ - Jacky Oh, former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star, dead at 32. Continue reading here…

BRANGELINA BATTLE - Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt tried to silence her abuse allegations as he slams her secret sale of a vineyard. Continue reading here…

‘PARTNER IN CRIME’ - Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend: Who is Noor Alfallah? Continue reading here…

ANGEL’S BATTLE - 'Charlie's Angels' star Farrah Fawcett was 'a fighter' during cancer battle, pal says. Continue reading here…

WEDDING OF THE YEAR - Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding: Prince William, Kate Middleton join VIPs at the lavish ceremony. Continue reading here…

IN COURT - 'Rust' settlement approved in wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin. Continue reading here…

‘QUIETLY STRUGGLING’ - Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah knew 'something was wrong for a long time' before the actor's battle with dementia. Continue reading here…

ROYAL PALS - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle court James Corden with a new late-night came during a Montecito visit. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter