Robert De Niro attended the funeral for his grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez on Friday, five days after the 19-year-old tragically died in New York City.

The 79-year-old actor was accompanied by his girlfriend Tiffany Chen and their 3-month-old daughter Gia for the service at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Leandro was the son of De Niro's eldest child Drena De Niro, 51, and graffiti artist Carlos Rodriguez, who were also in attendance at the memorial.

The two-time Academy Award winner was joined by longtime friends and former co-stars Christopher Walken, Harvey Keitel and Michael Imperioli, per photos obtained by Page Six.

On Thursday, the family held a wake at the chapel, which has previously provided funeral services for Former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, John Lennon, Judy Garland, Greta Garbo, Joan Crawford, Heath Ledger, Mary Tyler Moore and The Notorious B.I.G. among others.

Drena announced Leandro's death in an emotional tribute that she shared to Instagram on Sunday night. "My beautiful sweet angel," she began. "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."

The actress continued, "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

"I’m so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare," she wrote, tagging Leandro's father. "Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Drena is the oldest of De Niro's seven children. She was adopted by the actor when he was married to her mother, his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, from 1976 to 1988. In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, De Niro commented on the devastating loss.

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," the "Goodfellas" star said. "We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Drena also shared her grief in a statement to Fox News Digital, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

In response to Fox News Digital's questions about his death, a DCPI spokesperson shared that they responded to a 911 call on July 2, where "an 18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene." A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

A DCPI spokesperson was not immediately available for comment regarding if the case is being investigated as an overdose or if there are any suspects.

On Wednesday, Drena discussed her son Leandro's passing in the comments section of her Instagram, replying to a user who asked what happened.

"Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him, so for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s--- , my son is gone forever," she wrote.

A representative for both De Niros additionally told Fox News Digital, "No comments are being made at this time."

