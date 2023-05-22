New dad Robert De Niro was off-duty this weekend while attending festivities at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

In town to premiere his new film "Killers of the Flower Moon," De Niro made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in what many found to be a surprise announcement.

De Niro wore a navy blue suit with a matching tie while Chen spotted a sparkly black gown and over-sized sunglasses.

De Niro's film, directed by Martin Scorsese, also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The movie received a 9-minute standing ovation from the Cannes crowd, per The Hollywood Reporter.

After appearing on the red carpet, De Niro and Chen attended the Vanity Fair x Prada party.

De Niro was all smiles as he entered the party, holding on to Chen's hand.

Chen still wore her sunglasses inside, but accessorized with a teal bag.

The party was held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a familiar spot for the couple, who had previously vacationed there for De Niro's 78th birthday in 2021.

The couple originally met on the set of the 2015 film "The Intern," however De Niro was married to second wife, Grace Hightower, at the time. De Niro has 6 other children, including daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott.

He shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27 with ex Toukie Smith, as well as Elliot, 24 and Helen Grace, 11

On Sunday, the 79-year-old star walked the red carpet again, although he flew solo this time.