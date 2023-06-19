Rob Schneider hopes the beer is chasing Garth Brooks' blues away.

The 59-year-old "The Hot Chick" actor didn't mince words while addressing the continued controversy brewing for Bud Light after "The Thunder Roll" singer admitted he'd sell the beer at his as-yet unopened bar in Nashville.

Brooks faced swift backlash from fans after announcing "every brand of beer" will be available once his Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk opens this summer. Bud Light's parent company has seen a steady decline in sales since April when an Anheuser-Busch marketing campaign featuring transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney went viral.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schneider said Brooks will likely think twice in the future when it comes to picking a side, or a beer, for that matter.

"I think next time, he's going to stay out of it. Isn’t he? I think Garth Brooks, next time, is going to shut his mouth, and he's going to pretend like 'I don't have anything to do with what beer is chosen in my restaurant'," Schneider said.

"I mean, just from a business standpoint, just shut up, say I have nothing to do with it."

The Bud Light backlash has seen its fair share of supporters after the beer giant sent trans activist Mulvaney a personalized pack of beer with the influencer's likeness as part of an ad for the company's March Madness contest.

Brooks told Billboard earlier this month that once his bar is open, "every brand of beer" will be available to patrons.

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make," he said.

"Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a--hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

One week later, Brooks doubled down on his decision to sell the brew.

"I get it, everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me," the country crooner countered.

"I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine."

The "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" actor couldn't help but see one glaringly similar attribute between himself and Brooks.

"That's the thing. I'm just as susceptible as Garth – ego. You know, he had to put this in, ‘Well, I think that, you know, I'm a good person because I did…’ And it's like, shut up," Schneider said.

"As I was saying on ‘Fox and Friends’ this morning, I sound like a baseball player who apologized for upsetting people because he dared give an opinion about what was happening at one of his favorite shopping places, Target, and then he apologized to the fans and friends, and then he still gets booed."

He added, "So there is no root. There is no road to forgiveness. There is no way to make amends."

Schneider emphasized that with "the liberals, you're just out, you're out forever. And that's it. You’re out."

"I'd rather not play [than] to ask you something. I'll just do it. I'll just step out," he said.

"I'm going to speak my mind and then deal with what I do, and if I make less money – I'm sorry. I won't get a private jet. I'll just fly first class on Delta, sorry."