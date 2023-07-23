Rob Lowe is forever "grateful" to have married his wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

In a social media post honoring their wedding anniversary, Lowe wrote, "Today marks 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy, and wonderfully unique woman."

"I am SO grateful for the day she said she’d join me on our amazing life journey together. Happy Anniversary, Baby!!"

Lowe and Berkoff married on July 22, 1991, and they have two sons together, Matthew 30, and John, 28.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

ROB LOWE'S LIFE IS FULL OF 'LOVE, FAMILY, GOD' AS HE CELEBRATES 33 YEARS OF SOBRIETY

On the iHeart podcast "Table for Two" hosted by Bruce Bozzi, Lowe shared some of the secrets to the couple’s three-decade marriage.

"It's all about who you choose.… Sheryl was and is my best friend. So if you marry for anything other than the fact that it's your best friend, you're at a disadvantage from the jump. 'Cause that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows," he shared.

He also shared forgiveness is key.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"People say marriage takes work. I'm not sure if it takes work.… But what it does take is forgiveness. And being really cognizant of what hill you're willing to die on," Lowe explained.

He concluded, "I think the minute things go south for whatever reason it could be… many many many reasons, I think people can go, ‘Oh, I knew it. This, this is bad. This is a mistake. That marriages don't work.' Everybody has those dark periods."

"When they come, and they do, just like a career, everyone has periods where it's not happenin' like you would like it.… Life is like that, it's ebbs and flows.… You just can't bail on the ebbs. ‘Cause eventually it’ll turn around if you're with the right person."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.