With Super Bowl LVII in the rearview mirror, former tight-end turned Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski can focus his attention on two big dates revolving around longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

The couple, who will celebrate their 10-year anniversary next fall, are getting out of town to celebrate Valentine's Day as well as Kostek's birthday, which is just five days later.

"We're both working on Valentine's Day actually and then we have a flight cross-country, so we're going to be on a flight spending Valentine's. But with how romantic I am … it doesn't matter that we're on a flight," he told E! News.

"I can take that romanticity — that's a word I just made up, romanticity — I can bring that to the flight as well and I can have a nice dinner planned for us, you know in the first class. So that's what's gonna happen."

The party won't stop in the sky, however, as Gronkowski revealed the special plans he has already locked down.

"After that for her birthday and Valentine's we're gonna go to Hawaii to celebrate."

Just weeks ago, the 33-year-old had hinted to People magazine that something special may happen around that five-day stretch in February.

"Maybe some magic will happen. ... [It's] going to have to eventually happen," he said.

Gronkowski also shared that he and his model girlfriend "definitely talk about" being engaged, but says an obstacle is their busy schedules and careers.

"She's right in the middle of hers, shooting for ‘Sports Illustrated’ once again," he said in late January, adding he was busy with Super Bowl duties.

The couple were originally introduced at a charity event because Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, where Gronkowski spent nine seasons.