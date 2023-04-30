Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel slammed the Biden administration Sunday, saying the White House is "more China first than America first" as the country heads into the 2024 presidential election cycle.

"We're not going to have the America we know and love if this continues," McDaniel told "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream. "If they stack the Supreme Court, if they get rid of the filibuster, if they abandon energy independence, if they're so beholden to China."

"China is running this White House in a lot of ways… this is an administration that is more China first than America first," McDaniel claimed.

McDaniel also emphasized the need for Republican Party voters to put on a united front ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, amid criticism from the left that the GOP is divided.

"People are really hurting right now in this country, so I look at the debate not just about Republican against Republican, I look at it as our party making a case as to why we should win the White House and defeat Joe Biden," McDaniel said.

The Biden administration has taken some heat over their handling of China as tensions between the two countries have continued to worsen, specifically over Taiwan, tech and manufacturing.

On Friday, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill striking down Biden's action last year that allowed Chinese solar panel manufacturers to avoid Obama-era tariffs. Biden implemented a 24-month moratorium last June on the enforcement of solar panel anti-circumvention tariffs introduced under the Obama administration that protected U.S. companies.

"Joe Biden’s decision to protect Communist China’s solar manufacturers from U.S. tariffs is another demonstration of weakness from an already spineless administration," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital last week.

Former U.S. Ambassadors Peter Hoekstra and Joseph Cella earlier this month sounded the alarm on the increasing number of green energy projects nationwide being developed with the involvement of Chinese companies. The ambassadors said the companies are exploiting American tax incentives to build facilities and projects in the U.S., thus boosting Chinese industry and ensuring continued U.S. reliance on China.

The banning of TikTok has become another hot-button topic, amid growing calls from both sides of the aisle to ban the app due to data concerns. Republicans and Democrats alike have expressed worries that the Chinese-owned app could hand over user data to the Chinese government or push pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation on the platform.

Recently, a Montana bill that would ban the use of TikTok on personal devices remains stalled ahead of an end to the state's 90-day legislative session next week.

