"Risky Business" is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The 1983 movie – along with "The Outsiders" which was released the same year – put Tom Cruise on the map and gave a whole new meaning to the saying "dance like nobody is watching." The film revolves around Cruise's character, a high school senior, and his adventures while his parents are away.

In June, Cruise admitted the movie was a "formative experience" in shaping his acting career. When asked if he dances in his underwear like Joel in the iconic scene, Cruise told Access Hollywood, "ya, I still … ," before detailing the intricate work behind-the-scenes of the pants-less take.

Here is where Cruise, and the other actors from "Risky Business" are now.

Following his success as on of the main protagonists on "The Outsiders," Tom Cruise proved himself once again, playing Joel Goodsen in "Risky Business," which has since become one of his most iconic roles. Since then, he has been nominated for four Academy Awards and seven Golden Globe Awards.

He then starred in "Top Gun," "Rain Man," "Born on the Fourth of July," "Interview with the Vampire," "Jerry Maguire," "Magnolia,"The Last Samurai" and "Tropic Thunder." Cruise began starring as Ethan Hunt in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise in 1996, playing the character in seven movies. He then returned to the character of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the highly anticipated "Top Gun" sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," in 2022.

Cruise was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, after which he was married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. Together they adopted two children, Isabella and Connor. He then was married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. They have a daughter named Suri.

Rebecca de Mornay portrayed Lana, the call-girl who seduces Cruise's character Joel in "Risky Business."

She later starred in "Testament," "The Slugger's Wife," "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," "Guilty As Sin," "The Three Musketeers," "Getting Out," "Music Within" and "Flipped. From 2015 to 2019, de Mornay appeared on the hit Netflix show "Jessica Jones." Most recently, she appeared in "She Ball," as well as in episodes of "Lucifer."

De Mornay ended up dating Cruise for two years after "Risky Business" wrapped. She was then married to Bruce Wagner from 1986 to 1990 and dated Patrick O'Neal from 1995 to 2002. They have two daughters, Sophia and Veronica.

The character of Barry in "Risky Business" was Bronson Pinchot's first acting role and put him on the path toward a long and successful career in Hollywood.

He then starred in "Beverly Hills Cop," "The Flamingo Kid," "Hot Resort" and "After Hours." He starred on TV's "Perfect Strangers" from 1986 to 1993. He also appeared in "Beverly Hills Cop III," "3rd Rock from the Sun," "The First Wives Club," "Step by Step" and "The Young and the Restless."

From 2009 to 2014, Pinchot recorded over 100 audiobooks, going on to win Audible.com's Narrator of the Year Award. Most recently, he appeared in "Ray Donovan," "A Million Little Things," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "The Mysterious Benedict Society."

Curtis Armstrong had not acted prior to appearing as Miles Dalby in "Risky Business." He then played the role he is most known for, Booger in "Revenge of the Nerds," reprising his role in its sequels, "Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise," "Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation" and "Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love."

His other projects include "National Lampoon's Van Wilder," "Quigley," "Ed," "Johnny Bravo," "Ray," "Grey's Anatomy," "Akeelah and the Bee" and "Southland Tales." He also starred in "The Emperor's New School," "Wizards of Waverly Place," "iCarly" and "The Riches." He voiced a character on "American Dad" from 2005 to 2023.

Armstrong was married to Cynthia Carle from 1980 to 1987. In 1994, he married his second wife, Elaine Aronson, and together they have a daughter named Lily.

Although Joe Pantoliano had appeared in a number of projects prior to 1983, but it was the role of Guido in "Risky Business" that made him a household name. He went on to star in "The Goonies," "Running Scared," "Scenes from the Goldmine," "La Bamba" and "Empire of the Sun."

Pantoliano then starred in "Midnight Run," "The Last of the Finest," "The Fugitive," "Baby's Day Out," "Bad Boys" and "The Matrix." He later starred in "Memento" and "Daredevil." From 2001 to 2004, Pantoliano starred as Ralph Cifaretto in "The Sopranos," a role which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award.

He was married to Morgan Kester from 1979 to 1985 and together have a son named Marco. He was then married Nancy Sheppard in 1994, with whom he has four kids, Melody, Bobby, Isabella and Daniella. Pantoliano also has daughter Michelle Pantoliano, who was born in 1974.

Janet Carroll was primarily known as a stage actress before getting cast as Joel's mother, Mrs. Goodsen, in "Risky Business," the movie she is most known for. She then appeared on "The Golden Girls," "21 Jump Street," "Murphy Brown," "Married…with Children," "Born to be Wild" and "College Debts."

From 2004 to 2005, Carroll originated the role of Aunt March in "Little Women" on Broadway. She then starred in the revival of "Irene" and later in "Marcy in the Last Galaxy," "The Last StarFighter," "Unbeatable" and "Goodbye and Good Luck." She also appeared on stage in "Hello Dolly!," "West Side Story," "The Sound of Music," "Peter Pan" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

The actress has released solo albums as well including, "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," "I'll Be Seeing You" and "Lady Be Good." Carroll has one son, George. She died in May 2012 at the age of 71 after a battle with brain cancer.

Nicholas Pryor was a successful actor prior to getting the role of Joel's father, Mr. Goodsen, in "Risky Business." Following the movie, he appeared in "The Falcon and the Snowman," "Hill Street Blues" and "St. Elsewhere."

He then starred in "Less Than Zero," "Noble House," Moonlighting," "The Bronx Zoo," "The Chamber" and "Beverly Hills, 90210." From 1997 to 2002, he starred in "Port Charles," and later appearing in "Hart of Dixie," "Nashville," "Halloween Kills" and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1."

Pryor married actress Christine Belford in July 1993.

Prior to taking on the role of Bill Rutherford in "Risky Business," Richard Masur had already been acting for a decade, having appeared in movies such as "Heaven's Gate" and "The Thing." He went on to star in "The Mean Season," "Head Office," "License to Drive," "Far From Home" and "Flashback."

Throughout the 90s, he appeared in "Blossom," "Murphy Brown," "Out of Sight, Out of Mind," "It," and "My Girl." Masur then starred in "Six Degrees of Separation," "My Girl 2," "The Patriots," "Transparent," "Orange is the New Black," "Mr. Robot," "The Good Fight" and "Younger."

Masur was married to Fredda Weiss from 1976 to 2004. In 2004, he married his second wife, Eileen Henry.