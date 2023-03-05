Riley Keough revealed that filming a sex scene with her real-life husband Ben Smith-Petersen for her new series "Daisy Jones & the Six" was unexpectedly "awkward."

During a Thursday appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," the 33-year-old actress explained that in one scene, her character Daisy "hooks up with a random person" and the show's producers told her that casting the Australian stuntman in the cameo role would be "so funny."

Meyers then asked Keough if simulating intercourse with her spouse on set was "more or less awkward."

"It was more awkward," the Golden Globe nominee admitted.

She continued, "I think that they were thinking it would be less awkward. And then we got there, and they're like, 'This is really uncomfortable."

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S DAUGHTER RILEY KEOUGH STUNS AT FIRST RED CARPET SINCE MOM'S DEATH

"For one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband," Keough added with a laugh. "And for two, typically when you do these things, and it’s somebody coming in for the day, you’re like, ‘Hello, nice to meet you,' and you kind of get down to business and it’s very professional."

"But with him … really, we were just giggling the whole time. It was so weird."

The "Logan Lucky" star said that the situation was even more awkward because her character was supposed to be "not really enjoying" the sexual encounter.

"I really kept feeling inclined to be like, ‘In real life, it’s not like this,'" she said while laughing. "And then I was like, ‘I’ll just, you know, keep that to myself.'"

Keough married Smith-Petersen in 2015 after the two met on the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road." Smith-Petersen revealed that the couple had secretly welcomed a daughter last year while speaking at the memorial for Keough's mother Lisa Marie Presley in January.

The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley unexpectedly died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The investigation into Lisa Marie's cause of death is ongoing.

Keough made her first red carpet appearance since the death of her mother when she and Smith-Petersen attended the premiere of "Daisy Jones & the Six" in Hollywood last week.

The actress stars as Daisy Jones, the lead singer of a 1970s rock band, in the 10-episode Amazon Prime Video miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 book of the same name. The character was loosely inspired by Stevie Nicks and her experiences with Fleetwood Mac.

A plot synopsis for the show reads, "In 1977, Daisy Jones & the Six were on top of the world; the band had risen from obscurity to fame, and then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits; now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Daisy Jones & the Six" also stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Tom Wright, Ayesha Harris, Jacqueline Obradors and Timothy Olymphant.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet, Keough shared that she felt the role of Daisy was meant for her.

"It’s really weird," she told the outlet. "I knew that I wanted to play her before I knew what the book was about or had even read the script or anything. I just heard the title and thought, ‘I’m gonna play her.’ I just knew I was gonna play her. It was the same feeling I had when I knew that I was going to marry my husband."

The "Zola" star told Vanity Fair that she had no previous experience with singing or vocal training before taking on the role of rock star Daisy.

"I don’t consider myself a singer," Keough said. "My previous experience was singing in the shower. That’s pretty much it.'

She continued, "Everyone keeps on asking me if I was born to play this role because of my family, and honestly, I was born to play every role that I’ve played so far.

"I took this role because I’ve been wanting to sing, since I had never sung before. I worked really hard and put in a lot of hours for a year and a half. It wasn’t an overnight kind of thing."

In her interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Keough credited the show's music team, which includes musician Tony Berg and songwriter Blake Mills, with helping her successfully play a rock star despite her lack of experience.

"They were teaching us our songs, and we were in band camp," Keough said. "They essentially turned us into rock stars."