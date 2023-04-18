‘DENIES SCIENCE’ - Riley Gaines rips Biden admin as trans swimmer Lia Thomas expresses support for Title IX changes. Continue reading …

‘BLEW MY MIND’ - Musk reveals just how much access US intel agencies had to Twitter in Tucker exclusive. Continue reading …

RIGHT ON RED - Republican voters sound off on who they want to see win the GOP nomination in 2024. Continue reading …

BREW BATTLE - DeSantis reveals his new drink of choice after Anheuser-Busch became too ‘woke’. Continue reading …

PICKING UP THE TAB – Parents should not pay their adult children’s bills, Dave Ramsey says. Continue reading …

TROUBLING TIES - Biden admin hit with lawsuit for hiding communications involving top official’s daughter. Continue reading …

PULLING NO PUNCHES - McConnell rips Biden's 'extreme position' on debt limit in first speech back after concussion. Continue reading …

SANTOS-MONIOUS - Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid in New York's 3rd Congressional District. Continue reading …

PRINTING MONEY? - Eric Swalwell's campaign rolls on with luxury spending, including in Germany. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

-

‘WHAT’S THE PROBLEM?’ - MSNBC’s Jen Psaki called out for not booking Republican guests. Continue reading …

‘TOXIC WORKPLACE’ - Katie Porter blames sexism when pressed on 'The View' about staff mistreatment allegations. Continue reading …

‘IT SEPARATES US’ - California Democrat admits ban on state travel to red states didn't work. Continue reading …

‘HIS SPIRIT IS SHINING’- Wall Street Journal reporter imprisoned in Russia says he’s ‘not losing hope’ in handwritten letter to family. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Is artificial intelligence dangerous to humanity? Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - New York City crime hearing revealed the ugly truth about House Democrats. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The GOP needs to start winning again. Continue reading …

ROYAL REBUFF - Prince Harry to be 'snubbed,' seen as a 'pariah' among royal family, expert claims. Continue reading …

JOB HUNT HACK – The critical keys experts want you know to make sure your resume stands out. Continue reading …

‘GONE TOO FAR’ - Pastor's son arrested for preaching outside kids' drag queen story time. Continue reading …

LEGAL CHALLENGE - Colorado healthcare clinic sues state over law banning use of hormone that reverses effects of abortion pill. Continue reading …

WATCH: HOT PURSUIT: Tennessee police officers attempt to corral an emu on this loose as he runs down the road, evading capture. See video …

WATCH: Judge Jeanine Pirro: It is time to send people to jail. See video …

WATCH: Gen. Keith Kellogg: There is no plan to push back on China. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.