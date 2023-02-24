Some of the nearly 119 million viewers who tuned in for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show apparently were not pleased with what they saw.

The Federal Communications Commission received over 100 complaints after the big game, many related to pop and R&B singer Rihanna's performance. Some viewers claiming the show was "overtly sexual" in nature, TMZ reported.

Others believed some of the dance moves "were patently offensive and completely inappropriate for children."

One viewer from Utah reportedly wrote that "this year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content"

Others simply took to Twitter to voice their criticism, including wrestler Bill Goldberg, who said the show was "frickin' horrible."

The feedback about the 34-year-old's performance was not entirely critical. Several well-known athletes said they enjoyed the show.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared a tweet saying, "Rih got so many killer tracks!!!!"

U.S. women's national soccer team player Alex Morgan and recently retired NFL defensive end J.J. Watt also applauded Rihanna's performance.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal also came Rihanna's defense.

"All you people disrespecting my Rihanna, shut your face. Shut it up," he said on "The Big Podcast." "I was there. It was beautiful. She did a great job. I didn't know she was pregnant until she bust out, but leave this lady alone. … You did a great job. I love you."

Over 113 million viewers tuned into FOX's television and digital properties, which represents the best audience for a Super Bowl in six years.

But Rihanna's halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, according to FOX Sports Public Relations. The figure represents a 15% increase from last year's show.

Viewers watched the Chiefs' thrilling comeback win over the Eagles. The victory gave the Chiefs their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.