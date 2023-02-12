Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

A representative for the musician confirmed the news following Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 halftime performance, according to multiple outlets.

Rihanna seemingly hinted at the pregnancy during her bombshell performance at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday. The Barbadian singer rubbed her stomach as she opened the show, prompting fans to speculate on Twitter.

She is the first woman to headline the Super Bowl while pregnant.

RIHANNA RETURNS TO THE STAGE AT HALFTIME SHOW FOR SUPER BOWL 2023

Rihanna's representative did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The superstar began the performance with "B--ch Better Have My Money."

The musician levitated above the Super Bowl stage on hanging platforms along with background dancers. Rihanna was dressed in all red for her first live performance in seven years.

During her time off from singing, Rihanna welcomed her first child with partner A$AP Rocky.

Before her performance, Rihanna explained to FOX Sports' Michael Strahan why she chose the Super Bowl to come back to the stage.

"I had not been on tour for seven years," she said. "So, to go from that to Super Bowl, – it was one of those things that I knew would be a challenge and that's what enticed me," Rihanna said.

The musician, who has won nine Grammys, revealed that she still thinks about how many people will be watching her on-stage at the Super Bowl.

"I have not been able to do that," she explained about getting past the overwhelming number of viewers. "Really my gut is the thing that led me through this. You're going to be able to feel the energy of that entire stadium, the rumblings are going to be there the entire time. It's exciting. It's exhilarating. It's the Super Bowl."

Rihanna closed out Sunday night's show with "Shine Bright Like a Diamond." She sang the ballad from the platform at the top of the NFL stadium.