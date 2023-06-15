The first round of the U.S. Open ended in historic fashion on Thursday.

After falling to the worst world ranking of his career in September 2022, Rickie Fowler has been steadily climbing his way up. On Thursday, the 34-year-old posted an 8-under 62 in the opening round of the third major championship of the season.

And just moments after Fowler's impressive first round, Xander Schauffele managed to finish the day with the same outstanding score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both Fowler and Schauffele made history by shooting 8-under 62, which was a record for the lowest round in the history of the tournament.

The 62s also tied the record for the lowest round at any major tournament.

US OPEN CHAMP MATTHEW FITZPATRICK ADMITS 'NOBODY KNOWS WHAT’S GOING ON' FOLLOWING PGA TOUR-LIV GOLF MERGER

Fowler started on the back nine and had five birdies over his first nine holes. He also overcame two bogeys.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Schauffele also stared on the back nine, but he avoided bogeys during the first round.

Schauffele had three birdies over the first nine holes. Fowler and Schauffele birdied on each of their last two holes.

Both golfers are seeking the first major championship of their respective careers. Fowler came close to capturing a major title when he finished in second place at the 2014 U.S. Open.

He also ended the 2014 British Open in the runner-up position and came in second at the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

Schauffele has a pair of second-place finishes at majors, coming in second at the 2018 British Open and the 2019 Masters.