It didn't result in a beer shower like Sam Ryder's ace last year, but Rickie Fowler gave himself a moment to remember on Sunday in Scottsdale.

Dressed in his Sunday orange, Fowler hit a hole-in-one on the seventh hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fowler's shot from 216 yards out took three hops before settling and rolling into the bottom of the cup – it was his third ace as a pro.

There were a lot of shapes on Fowler's scorecard for the front nine – he bogeyed two and birdied three, but his ace brought him to -11 on the tournament – however, he bogeyed eight and nine to go six shots back of the lead.

It was the fifth ace at the seventh hole in tournament history – Scott Piercy drilled one on the hole back in 2020.

STREAKER STEALS THE SHOW AT 16TH HOLE OF WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN

It was the second straight year someone made a hole-in-one at the tournament, and someone has gotten one in six of the last nine years.

Fowler's last victory on tour came in the 2019 Phoenix Open.

As of the time of publishing, defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the pack at -15, one stroke ahead of Nick Taylor.