FIRST ON FOX: Florida Senator Rick Scott, a Republican, torched President Biden and his budget proposal in a letter to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Scott sent OMB Director Shalanda Young a letter late Monday night regarding Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposal, excoriating the administration for its rampant government spending.

"As you may recall from our previous discussions, I am gravely concerned with the Biden administration’s refusal to focus on debt reduction and insistence on supporting reckless spending of taxpayer dollars that makes it impossible for the federal government to live within its means," Scott wrote.

"I want to be clear: America is in real danger due to decades of gross fiscal mismanagement, but President Biden has done nothing but make this situation worse and American families are facing the consequences every day," the Florida Republican continued.

Scott wrote that, as Biden "prepared to release his proposed budget," the president "had a golden opportunity to take stock in the painful position his policies have created for American families, from 40-year high inflation to skyrocketing interest rates, and present a responsible way forward."

"He could have presented a plan rooted in the reality our nation faces and proposed a way to balance the budget, begin paying down America’s more than $31 trillion debt which is $4 trillion higher than it was when he took office and show the American people he has heard them and is committed to bringing fiscal sanity back to Washington," Scott wrote.

"Instead, President Biden proposed a $6.8 trillion budget that is 55% MORE than we spent in 2019," the Florida senator continued. "Hard to imagine why that is needed when our population only grew by 1.8% in the same period."

Scott rebuked Biden’s budget, writing it "grows the debt to nearly $51 trillion over the next 10 years, raises taxes on millions of Americans making less than $400,000 per year and sticks taxpayers with more than $1.3 trillion in annual interest expense by 2033 due to the massive debt he seeks to create."

The Florida senator pointed out that the president’s proposal "is a clear and blatant violation of the president’s pledge to spare small businesses and hardworking families from tax hikes" and that Biden has "already broken" that promise "several times with tax hikes in his grossly partisan American Rescue Plan Act and Inflation Reduction Act."

"Perhaps most ironically, President Biden’s budget does nothing to address the looming insolvency of Social Security," Scott wrote.

"I suggest you and the president take a look at my Protect Our Seniors Act for ideas on how we can do more for this program and make certain that benefits are protected and preserved both today and in the future," the senator continued.

"While I am clearly disappointed with what I’ve seen so far from President Biden’s proposal, I want you to be given the opportunity to explain these issues and to do so with as much transparency from me as possible. Included below are the exact questions I plan to ask you during the upcoming budget hearing. I hope this allows you to come prepared to give me, the Committee and the American people the answers we deserve."

Scott then listed out his prepared committee line of questioning for Young, including if she believes "excessive government spending, especially deficit spending, causes inflation" and if the proposal is "balanced."

Young is slated to appear in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for a hearing on the president’s budget.

OMB did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.