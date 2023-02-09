Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., rebuked Kaitlan Collins Thursday morning after the CNN host repeated White House talking points accusing Republicans of wanting to cut Medicare and Social Security.

During his State of the Union address, President Biden called out Republicans for wanting to "sunset" the federal programs. Wednesday, Biden specifically attacking a proposal Scott gave last year insisting "all federal legislation" to be renewed every five years.

"[W]as it a mistake to propose this?" Collins confronted her guest on CNN This Morning, Thursday.

Scott defended his plan, claiming he "never" proposed ending these programs but was instead calling for Congress to review these programs every five years and tell Americans how they plan to keep them from going bankrupt.

After calling out Biden for proposing similar legislation for years as a senator, Collins and Scott sparred over his claim the Inflation Reduction Act cut nearly 300 billion from Medicare.

"That's not true Senator," Collins claimed. "[R]educing drug spending is not cutting benefits to Medicare," she argued.

But Scott suggested the network had a double standard on how they covered Republican vs. Democrat plans to cut the federal budget.

He referenced CNN host Jake Tapper labeling a GOP proposal to reduce the cost of Medicaid a budget "cut."

"So is it a cut when Republicans do it but not a cut when Democrats propose savings?" he asked Collins.

Scott argued the GOP proposal was not a reduction in benefits, while Biden's IRA was "going to reduce life-saving drugs."

[W]hat they did last fall is going to reduce life-saving drugs. What the Republicans proposed was not a reduction in Medicaid benefits. It was a cut. And Jake Tapper said that is a cut. So CNN says it’s not a cut if Democrats do it. It is a cut if Republicans do it. I mean, what else can you say?" Scott pressed.

The journalist claimed Scott's point about her CNN colleague was irrelevant and his argument about the Inflation Reduction Act had been "repeatedly fact-checked" and shown to be false.

"Did the same fact-checkers go back and look at what Jake Tapper said?" he added.

The two continued to spar for nearly ten minutes over the issue.

Collins said his plan would allow Republicans to use Social Security and Medicare as leverage in their "extortion tactics" to balance the budget.

Scott proposed his plan was actually an effort to preserve these programs from going bankrupt.

"We have $31.25 trillion in debt if you care about preserving Medicare and social security, we’ll figure out how to start living within our means," he argued.

During his State of the Union address Tuesday, Biden's claim about the GOP wanting to slash these programs was met with resounding boos from Republicans in attendance.

Wednesday, Biden specifically pointed fingers at Scott citing his 11 point plan from last February to sunset federal legislation every five years.

Scott accused the president of "lying" about his plan, in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"It’s telling that Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech to lie about my plan. If Biden had a single accomplishment to speak of, he wouldn’t have to lie about me," Scott said.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.