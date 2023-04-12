Former NBA star Richard Jefferson clapped back at Paul Pierce over a dig he made about the 2016 NBA champion during an interview.

Pierce appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast earlier this week and talked about everything from the time he was stabbed while he was with the Boston Celtics to his firing from ESPN. The Basketball Hall of Famer was asked who was the most overrated player he played against and named Jefferson.

Jefferson eviscerated Pierce in a video posted to his Twitter and TikTok.

"Stop saying my name, Stop DM'ing me @paulpierce34," Jefferson tweeted.

The former New Jersey Nets player broke down how Pierce didn’t find success until Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined the Celtics. He mentioned that Jefferson helped the Nets to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances while Pierce’s trade to the Nets is considered one of the worst in NBA history.

Jefferson then mentioned that he was still at ESPN and Pierce is now doing his own thing.

Jefferson later took the video down.

"Somethings are bigger than basketball. Thoughts with Paul Pierce right now," he wrote.

Pierce played one season with Brooklyn. He played in 75 games and averaged 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 2013-14.

Jefferson was the No. 13 overall pick of the Nets in 2001. He spent seven seasons with the Nets. He averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game in 489 games. He had his best years with New Jersey but won a championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.