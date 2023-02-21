Richard Gere is doing "much better," according to his wife, Alejandra Gere.

She shared a brief update on Instagram Tuesday after news broke over the weekend that the "Pretty Woman" star was hospitalized with pneumonia while on a family vacation in Mexico.

"Richard is feeling much better, we are all feeling much better, ‘almost’ back to normal," she wrote in the caption for a photo of her, Gere, and their two sons together.

The activist shared that their youngest son, James, also had pneumonia, and she and eldest son Alexander had sinusitis and ear infections.

She also shared some details about their trip, writing, "We came to Mexico to continue with our conservation project south of Puerto Vallarta, we all came sick from NY… now we are all well and almost fully recovered."

She also joked around a bit, sharing a shirtless throwback photo of Gere and writing, "Richard wanted me to post this second photo to show you that he is feeling much better."

According to reports, Gere checked himself into a hospital after a cough he had developed worsened while in Mexico. He was eventually diagnosed with pneumonia and stayed overnight in the hospital.

The latest update from Gere’s wife comes two days after her initial post about his illness.

"I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry (sic) messages, he is recovering…he is felling (sic) much better today!" she wrote in an Instagram post of the family.

"The worst has already pass (sic)! Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them!" she added.

In addition to their conservation project, the Gere family was vacationing in Mexico to celebrate Alejandra’s 40th birthday, which she posted about as well.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes… after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love," she wrote in the caption on a post with a photo of her walking on a beach with her children.

The "Maybe I Do" actor married Alejandra in 2018. In addition to his children with her, he is also father to 23-year-old son Homer James, whom he shares with his ex-wife Carey Lowell.