Richard Belzer, who played Detective John Munch on "Law & Order: SVU," was mourned by Hollywood friends following his death in France. He was 78.

"He passed at home early this morning in the south of France – in his home in the south of France – with his family around him," longtime friend Bill Scheft confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Mariska Hargitay, like many of her colleagues, wrote that Richard was a "dear, dear friend."

"I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world," she shared on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years."

RICHARD BELZER, ‘LAW & ORDER’ STAR, DEAD AT 78

She added. "How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already. I love you so very much, now and forever."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Belzer's cause of death was not immediately known.

"Goodbye mon ami. I love you," Meloni wrote alongside a picture with his longtime television co-star. #TheBelz.

"Anyone who ever had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch — whether on ‘Homicide’ or ‘Law & Order: SVU’ – over four decades will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own," NBC and Universal Television shared in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"His professionalism, talents and dedication to the craft made him a pillar in the industry, but it was his humor, compassion and loving heart that made him family. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory."

"Richard Belzer was simply hilarious," Billy Crystal wrote. "A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he's passed away."

Ellen Barkin shared, "Rest in Peace dear sweet kind Richard Belzer. Rest in Peace."

Marlee Matlin posted a few photos from her guest stints on the popular crime-solving show. She said that Belzer was "one of the most kindest and welcoming actors."

Matlin added, "His passing is truly a loss for Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer."