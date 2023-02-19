Richard Belzer, an actor known for his role as Detective John Munch on "Law & Order," has passed away at the age of 78.

"He passed at home early this morning in the south of France — in his home in the south of France — with his family around him," writer Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of the actor, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'F--- you, motherf---er,'" Scheft, a former writer for "Late Show with David Letterman," told The Hollywood Reporter of Belzer.

"I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much," Laraine Newman, who was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 1975 to 1980, tweeted. "He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest."

Belzer was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1983, The Baltimore Sun reported. That would eventually inspire his 1997 HBO comedy special Another Lone Nut.

During a 1985 incident on Belzer’s talk show, Hulk Hogan put him in a choke hold, causing Belzer to pass out and hit his head on the studio floor, PEOPLE reported. The two settled out of court after Belzer sued.

Belzer originated in the role of Munch on NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street in 1993, later reprising the character in the Law & Order Special Victims Unit. PEOPLE reported that he appeared in nearly 330 episodes of SVU between 1999 and 2013 and made two additional cameos in 2014 and 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Harlee McBride. They married in 1985. The pair share no biological children, but McBride has two from a previous marriage, Jessica and Shannon Benton.

Also an author with a self-proclaimed interest in conspiracy theories, Belzer released a book in 2016 titled, "Hit List: An In-Depth Investigation into the Mysterious Deaths of Witnesses to the JFK Assassination." Other books by the comedian include: UFOS, JFK and Elvis: Conspiracies You Don't Have to be Crazy to Believe and Dead Wrong: Straight Facts on the Country's Most Controversial Cover-Ups.