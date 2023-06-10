Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. turned heads when he visited the southern border in Yuma, Ariz., earlier this week.

To perhaps the angst of the Biden administration and other Democrats, RFK Jr. said he saw a "humanitarian crisis."

"This is a humanitarian crisis because of the understanding across the globe that we now have an open border. There are people being drawn here. They're being abused…and this is not a good thing for our country. It's not a good thing for these people. And it is unsustainable," he said in a June 6 video posted to Twitter.

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld praised Kennedy for visiting the border and bringing awareness to President Biden’s border policies. The "Five" co-host said the 69-year-old nephew of President John F. Kennedy is the opposite of Biden because he "actually likes the deplorables."

"He condemned that word. He understands blue collars where only Joe Biden fakes it. Joe Biden pretends he's this average Joe, and he hangs out with steelworkers like he's chumps with his mechanic or he knows a guy because he knows the name of his driver," Gutfeld said on "The Five."

He added that RFK Jr. is the "real deal."

"He goes out, he fishes, he explores, he reads books. I can't believe how much I like this person because I never could stand the Kennedys, but I might have to switch my party just so I could vote for him in the primary because I honestly do think he is a serious breath of fresh air," Gutfeld said. "He genuinely sees and feels the appeal of the Trump supporter and even Trump himself. And that's why I believe Trump will have a hard time debating him because he'll agree with him."

"He'll agree with RFK Jr on the deep state, on the military-industrial complex, on the unseen and unheard Americans. I mean, I don't know. I just think he's... This dude is a powerhouse. [It would] be stupid to write him off."

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found that Kennedy took 14% of Biden's 2020 voters at his campaign’s formal launch in mid-April.

"Five" co-host Harold Ford Jr. argued it was significant that Kennedy visited the border, but he ultimately believes he isn’t a "serious candidate."

"You can't dismiss someone who's going to the border. You can't dismiss someone who is saying that what's happening there is unsustainable," he said.

"I don't think RFK is a serious candidate for president, but he's raising serious issues that deserve, I think, a different kind of attention that is being given."