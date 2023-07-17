FIRST ON FOX – Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was quick to reject the growing corruption allegations facing the Biden family as a campaign issue in a new interview.

"I don't have a comment on that," Kennedy told Fox News Digital on Saturday in response to the corruption claims plaguing the First Family.

Kennedy, who spoke at the libertarian FreedomFest conference in Memphis, Tenn., was then pressed on the controversies surrounding Hunter Biden and the findings from House Republicans claiming millions of dollars in foreign money had been funneled to the Biden family. He refused to opine.

"What I've tried to do in this campaign is to focus on issues and focus on the values and not focus on ad hominem attacks on people," Kennedy said.

"Isn't alleged corruption an issue that voters should be concerned about?" Fox News Digital asked.

"I think on every side it's something that people should be concerned about, but it's not something that I'm making a spear tip to my campaign," Kennedy responded.

Kennedy's comments echo the sentiment Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had in the 2016 presidential election cycle when he dismissed Hillary Clinton's email scandal during the first primary debate.

"The American people are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails!" Sanders famously exclaimed at the time.

The firestorm against the Biden family reached new levels in recent weeks after Hunter Biden landed what some critics called a "sweetheart deal" with the Justice Department over two misdemeanor tax violations and a felony gun charge.

Two IRS whistleblowers allege that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss had requested to bring more severe charges in California and Washington, D.C., but was denied, something Weiss himself has pushed back against despite the fact that The New York Times independently verified one of those claims.

One of the whistleblowers, IRS special agent Gary Shapley, claimed investigators were deterred from looking into any potential financial ties Hunter Biden had with his father.

A separate FBI whistleblower claimed the DOJ was informed about a potential bribery scheme involving Biden himself and a foreign entity as vice president.

House Republicans previously released findings alleging a web of financial ties between several Biden family members and countries like China and Romania through different bank accounts and shell companies.

The latest developments have fueled questions over whether President Biden allowed his family to profit off the family name during his vice presidency and after leaving office, as well as whether Biden himself received any kickbacks, as one email suggested that a deal would give "10% for the big guy."

Fox News' David Unsworth contributed to this report.