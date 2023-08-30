Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. once again challenged President Biden to a debate, telling Fox News' Jesse Watters that it is not good for Biden to only talk to his donors.

Kennedy said it is detrimental that he purportedly only engages with the donor class and the top brass at the DNC, which is currently led by former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison.

He said Biden has always struck him as compassionate and patriotic, but added he has seen less of him since he was inaugurated.

As for questions about Biden's faculties, Kennedy said the job of president requires someone to be "in good shape."

"If he feels that he's up to that, then he should debate me," he said.

Kennedy also addressed his mixed critique and praise for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He tweeted criticism of Ramaswamy's comment that the federal government purportedly pays single mothers more to "not have a man in the house than to have the man in the house, contributing to an epidemic of fatherlessness."

Kennedy responded on X – formerly known as Twitter – that "only someone completely out of touch with the reality of single parenting would make such a statement."

Ramaswamy responded by complimenting Kennedy as a "renegade," while warning him not to "let Joe Biden rub off on you too much, my man."

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," Kennedy said it is good to encourage keeping nuclear families intact but that such commentary may have a blind spot for women in abusive domestic relationships who are intentionally living apart from their significant other.

However, he added that he has also spoken with Ramaswamy and encouraged him.

"The more people and the more kinds of voices – and he agrees with me on the [Ukraine] war," he said.

Of the prospect of a Kennedy-Ramaswamy alliance, the Democratic political scion quipped, "That's funny."

Kennedy however refused to comment on either special counsel investigations surrounding Biden and former President Donald Trump. However, he did comment on Trump's Atlanta mugshot.

Kennedy noted he also had a mugshot taken after being arrested in 2001 in Puerto Rico during a protest. He had been demonstrating against planned U.S. Navy bombing exercises on the island of Vieques, about 40 miles west of Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

A handful of notable figures protested Kennedy's and others' arrests in the incident, including Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.

Kennedy was ultimately sentenced to 30 days in jail and notably retained former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo as his counsel, according to CBS News.

Kennedy told Fox News he eventually however won a lawsuit he filed in the case, adding there is always a strategic decision to make as to how to look in a mugshot. Trump's "defiant" photo was "probably a very shrewd decision," he said.

The candidate also touted his position on Voter ID laws, something mostly ascribed to Republicans in the most recent election cycles.

Kennedy said the standard fare proposals being touted leave out impoverished and urban voters, via the cost and availability of drivers licenses in cities and places where people don't typically own motor vehicles.

He said the federal government should instead implement the use of passport cards – currently an option when renewing a passport book – and subsidize them for low-income Americans.

Kennedy said there are 33,000 U.S. post offices across the nation, a figure he considered proportionally accessible.

