Democratic presidential primary candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., doubled down on his insistence the CIA was involved in the assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity it is a "60-year cover-up."

Kennedy – the son of Bobby Kennedy, who was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan in 1968 – claimed on "Hannity" Monday there is strong evidence the Central Intelligence Agency had a role in a plot that led to President John F. Kennedy's assassination at the hands of Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963.

"There's millions of pages of documents; CIA documents, of transcripts, of recorded conversations from the Cuban embassy in Mexico City -- it's hard to summarize the evidence," he said.

Kennedy said one of the Warren Commission's leaders was ex-CIA Director Allen Dulles – brother of Secretary of State John Foster Dulles – who was notably fired by JFK.

"[Dulles] insinuated himself onto the Warren Commission and essentially ran the Warren Commission and kept this evidence from the Warren Commissioners. Either way, when Congress, 10 years later, investigated the crime with much more evidence than the Warren Commission had at its disposal," Kennedy claimed.. "Congress found that, yeah, it was a plot. It was a conspiracy [and] there were multiple people involved."

"And most of the people in that investigation believe that it was the CIA that was behind it – because the evidence was overwhelming to them."

RFK Jr. recalled being in the White House East Room while his uncle's body was lying in wake. He was with his father, Bobby, and aunt Jacqueline, and his mother Ethel.

President Lyndon Johnson came in to inform the group that Jack Ruby had just killed Oswald.

"I said to my mom at that point … why did [Ruby] kill [Oswald]? Did he love our family? – You know that is a lingering question – what was Jack Ruby doing there?" he recalled.

Kennedy said his father, the attorney general, had investigated Ruby and discovered alleged mob ties, including a mob leader he claimed was "recruited by the CIA in the [Fidel] Castro murder plot – so they were all working together in cahoots with the CIA."

He also claimed his father called a CIA desk officer in Langley, Va., the day JFK was shot, and asked ,"Did your people do this?" Bobby Kennedy also called then-CIA Director John McCone and posed same question.

"It was my father's first instinct that the agency had killed his brother," Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said

The CIA has repeatedly denied it was involved in any way in JFK's assassination.

Turning to the 2024 presidential race, Hannity asked Kennedy to evaluate President Biden's cognitive faculties, as the president continues to make routine gaffes, lapses and stumbles.

Kennedy said he doesn't "have enough information" to make an empirical assessment, but that he will "leave it to other people."

He underlined the reason for his campaign is that he doesn't like what Biden is "doing with this country" – pointing first to his handling of the Ukraine war.

Kennedy said the conflict should have been settled a long time ago, and that the $130 billion dwarfs the EPA, CDC and many other alphabet agencies budgets combined. He suggested at least some of that money could be better spent stateside, saying 57% of Americans cannot afford a sudden $1,000 hardship or expense.

Sean Hannity noted several points of Kennedy's platform likely resonate with Republicans and conservatives – including securing the Mexican border, expressing due skepticism or inquiry about coronavirus vaccines, and circumspection about how the U.S. is handling the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kennedy recounted being heavily censored on social media, including Instagram after he analyzed vaccine studies on other primates.

"During the Pfizer studies and Moderna studies, they never studied whether it was going to block transmission because they already knew from the animals that it would not," he claimed of another test.

"But they went ahead and told the American people something they knew was not true: 'If you get the vaccine, you won't get COVID, you will not spread COVID to other people' -- And that simply was deceitful."

Kennedy has also joined many Republicans in voicing opposition to biological males competing in female sports.