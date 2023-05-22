Despite the increasing popularity of delivery services including the use of drones, it has been challenging for companies to keep these services profitable. This is because of the high costs associated with operating drones.

Factors weighing in include cost of the drone itself, maintenance, and pilot training. On top of that, delivering through drones is tightly regulated by aviation authorities, which can add to the expense and difficulty of running these services.

LA, California-based company A2Z Drone Delivery is working on changing that when it comes to flying distribution services.

Meet the RDSX Pelican, a delivery drone designed by A2Z Drone Delivery. Unlike other drones that use control surfaces to maintain stability, the RDSX Pelican uses a multi-rotor system to balance itself. In other words, instead of relying on traditional methods, it uses more advanced technology to stay steady while making deliveries. It's the first commercial drone of its kind, making it an exciting innovation in the world of drone delivery.

It also has a pre-installed winch, known as RDS2, which has a mechanism to auto-release any box. This allows for cargo to be released from a tethered position at altitude without requiring a landing. One of the key benefits of this setup is that it safeguards the propellers against potential obstructions on the ground, such as trees, powerlines, or buildings. Also, its patent-pending hook design can automatically retract after drop-off or pickup, which means a human doesn't have to be on the receiving end of the drone delivery.

This configuration is especially useful when the delivery location has uncertain terrain. In addition, it is also ideal for conventional delivery destinations since it eliminates rotor noise and helps with privacy by delivering the payload from a higher altitude.

MORE: CREEPY CHINESE DRONE SWIMS UNDERWATER AND FLIES THROUGH AIR

Of course, drone deliveries will continue to grow in popularity when it comes to residential deliveries. Companies are saving costs on manpower and gas, plus the time it takes to deliver via normal commercial methods.

However, in addition to home deliveries, the Pelican can be used for medical and emergency deliveries, shore-to-ship deliveries, aerial mapping, infrastructure inspection, and search and rescue efforts, to name a few.

If you're wondering how much a drone like this costs, the Pelican models start at $29,000 and are available for pre-order now. There will be multiple models available.

Final thoughts

While the convenience of drones is a positive reason for their use, some of their capabilities are pretty creepy. There are already flying drones that can shapeshift, drones that can swim underwater, and ones that can see through walls to spy on you. There are also questions about the safety of deliveries flying through the air over yards and streets - what if one were to malfunction?

