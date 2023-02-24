Mike Sarraille has moved on from jumping out of planes to educating Americans.

In his new book, "The Everyday Warrior," the former US Navy SEAL presents readers with a newfound "epidemic" in this country: victimhood.

There is a mindset of victimhood that people put on, said Saraille on "Fox & Friends" — which requires "zero effort" on people's parts.

"The thing about [a] victimhood mindset is it is very personal choice," Sarraille said.

"And we've got to be teaching our kids the long-held tradition of accountability and ownership, which has gone to the wayside."

You do not have to be a Navy SEAL to know and understand the "characteristics of a warrior," he made clear.

In "The Everyday Warrior," Sarraille breaks down these characteristics.

People need to "hold themselves to a higher standard. Dedicate themselves to impactful lives. Do not fear failure," Sarraille says in the book.

"Accept that they don't have all the answers. And never quit."

His book is inspired by all those with whom he once served, he said.

"It's a collective ‘lessons learned’ that I gained from watching their lives."

He added, "All of them [sought] to live a life of impact, meaning to give more than they took away."

His definition of a warrior is not in line with the ones that Hollywood likes to promote, Sarraille noted.

While failure seems to have become a fear of many, Sarraille said, "Do not fear failure."

He noted, "Failure is not an indictment of your worth or an assessment of your ability to achieve your goals."

Rather, "it is a part of the learning process," he said. "You have to learn to respect it, because it helps you grow."

Any person who has found success has also faced failure, said Sarraille.

Humility is also a characteristic that warriors must have, said Sarraille, and one he saw in his friends.

"You are learning, and you are growing all the way until you die," Sarraille said.

Sarraille is the founder and CEO of Talent War Group, a leadership development and executive search firm based in Texas.