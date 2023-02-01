An old clip of beloved children’s TV star Mister Rogers that resurfaced on TikTok in recent days had internet users wondering if the "Mister Rogers Neighborhood" character was warning society against promoting transgenderism among young children more than 40 years ago.

The old clip, which made the rounds on the popular social media platform featured the late TV icon singing his song, "Everybody’s Fancy."

The lyrics of the song contain a simple message about boys’ and girls’ bodies having inherent differences and encourage children to find beauty and acceptance in those obvious differences.

In the video, Rogers sang the first stanza: "Boys are boys from the beginning, girls are girls right from the start. Everybody’s fancy, Everybody’s fine. Your body’s fancy and so is mine."

In the subsequent stanza, Rogers sang about gender roles exclusive to each sex. He sang, "Girls grow up to be the mommies, boys grow up to be the daddies. Everybody’s fancy, Everybody’s fine. Your body’s fancy and so is mine."

The clip was shared to Twitter earlier this month, prompting many users to comment that Mister Rogers seemed anti-trans nearly 40 years ago.

One user commented, "Mr Rogers based and didn’t even know it lol." (According to Urban Dictionary, "based" means "not caring what others think.") Another claimed that the video came from a time "prior to redefining science from data-based evidence to emotionally driven self-righteousness."

Another cheeky user commented, "I trust Mr Rogers more than Dr Fauci with my health."

One user mentioned that our modern era is the "land of make believe," a riff on the beloved imaginary realm Mister Rogers would travel to during his TV show. They wrote, "things are much much different here in the land [of] make believe!"

Someone else shared another telling clip of Mister Rogers during an interview with late night host Johnny Carson in 1980. In the clip Rogers explained that the song is important "Because sometimes children think that they might change – they might have to change after a while."

Laugher could be heard from the audience as Rogers mentioned what once was thought to be mere childhood fantasy.

He added, "And you know we laugh about that now, but it’s because we had that concern when we were little." The clip concluded with Carson ribbing Mister Rogers, saying, "Yeah because you’re really not sure and you thought maybe you’d become a girl, or a girl would become a boy, right?" Mister Rogers responded, "Exactly."

The user who shared the clip captioned it, tweeting, "The man knew something and tried to warn us."