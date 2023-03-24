Residents of President Joe Biden’s childhood hometown Scranton, Pennsylvania, aren’t so enthused with the prospect of Biden running for re-election in 2024, Reuters recently reported.

According to the outlet, some say the idea of Biden running again to beat former President Donald Trump makes them "cringe."

In a report from March 22, Reuters noted how locals in the city, where the president lived until he was ten years old, are fond of the president and voted overwhelmingly for him in 2020. But many worry about his prospects for re-election, with some citing his age and expressing interest in electing someone "fresh."

The piece opened, stating, "Two streets and an expressway into the city bear his name, and personal letters from Biden that invoke the ‘Scranton values’ of hard work and common decency that he frequently flags are proudly displayed in living rooms and offices of some supporters."

It added, "Despite those strong ties, interviews with about two dozen Scranton voters show many harbor deep concerns about Biden running again. Biden, 80, is already the oldest sitting U.S. president and would be 86 at the end of his second term, if re-elected."

Reuters observed that there is a "lack of fervor in Scranton" for Biden’s re-election that "may be an early warning sign for the party."

The outlet quoted downtown coffee shop owner and 2020 Biden voter Jenn Saunders, who said, "I worry about his age and his health."

There are many Scranton residents who would back Biden in 2024, Reuters claimed, though it noted they’d do it "without much enthusiasm." It spoke to Glider Diner manager Kimberly Smith, who wished there could be a "fresh" Democratic candidate.

She said, "I think it's kind of what he's supposed to do, run again, right? That's really what he’s supposed to do. Is there a president that didn't go for a second run at all? But who else is there? We just need someone fresh."

The outlet mentioned that White House aides "welcome a possible rematch against Donald Trump, arguing it will help energize a base angered by the former president," but claimed that Scranton residents appear to feel differently.

Retired teacher Donald Banks flat out told Reuters, "The idea of a Biden-Trump rematch makes me cringe," and added that the race would merely lead to him picking "the lesser of two evils once again."

The piece then turned to a local who is frustrated that the city’s infrastructure hasn’t improved much during the Biden presidency.

Black activist Glyn Johns blasted Biden, saying, "I still think there should be more than street names that are changed and highways that are renamed for you. Because those highways still have potholes. People that are on Biden Street are still struggling with their businesses."