Republican lawmakers hammered President Biden after transgender activists went topless at the White House's Pride Month event on Saturday.

Several GOP lawmakers blasted the president after transgender activist Rose Montoya and other attendees partially disrobed on the White House lawn.

Montoya, a transgender woman, was then banned from the White House after the incident, with the Biden administration condemning the lewd incident as "inappropriate and disrespectful."

WHITE HOUSE CONDEMNS TRANS ACTIVIST FOR GOING TOPLESS AT PRIDE MONTH EVENT: ‘INAPPROPRIATE AND DISRESPECTFUL’

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert called the act "disgraceful" in a Tuesday phone call with Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, my news feeds have been filled with images of the man's silicones on the White House lawn, which is very disgraceful," Boebert said.

Boebert torched Biden, saying he "has sold out our country for far less in the past" and that she does not believe that the incident "surprises many people."

"He would much rather be eating cookie dough ice cream somewhere in the basement of the White House than actually securing our southern border or focusing on the needs of everyday Americans to just be able to afford their groceries and not pay $10 for a pound of grapes," Boebert said.

"So I don't think it's surprising that he's continuing on this social justice, virtue signaling path that he has been on, but it is disgraceful when the sitting president of the United States fails to do his job to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed and upheld in our from our Constitution," the lawmaker continued.

"So, this is where we're at with Joe," Boebert added.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz told Fox News Digital, "Joe Biden claimed he would ‘restore honor and decency to the White House.’"

"He’s failing miserably," Cruz said. "It used to be appropriate to wear a suit and tie to the White House, but now apparently you don’t even have to wear a shirt."

"Add this to the list of ways Biden has degraded the prestige and decorum of the office of the President of the United States," Cruz added.

Texas GOP Rep. Pete Sessions told Fox News Digital, "President Biden claimed that he wanted to restore ‘honor and decency to the White House'" when he became president.

"Instead, his Administration has encouraged the erosion of common decency from day one — this individual’s behavior at the White House is a direct result of failed leadership and the persistent promotion of deviancy," Sessions said.

"While a statement of condemnation is an appropriate first step, this President must demonstrate a course correction to the American people by ending his attack on biology and common sense," he continued.

Montoya, a TikTok influencer, originally posted the video from Saturday's event. It shows Montoya and another unnamed transgender activist, a biological female, baring their breasts on the South Lawn with the White House in view behind them.

Montoya also captured an interaction with Biden himself in the video. The influencer can be seen smiling next to the president and saying, "It's an honor, Mr. President. Trans rights are human rights."

A White House spokesperson condemned Montoya and other transgender activists' behavior on Tuesday, saying that they have been banned from future White House events.

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events," the statement read.

Biden is then seen holding the camera in an attempt to take a selfie with Montoya and other attendees, but the camera was set to video mode.

The video caused widespread outcry on social media, with many users saying Montoya and the group had disgraced the White House.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed reporting.