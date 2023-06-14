America faces significant challenges in securing its energy independence. Despite partisan divisions, the scientific community, industry leaders, and policymakers have shared goals to ensure Americans have access to affordable, reliable, and clean sources of energy.

That’s why we formed the Congressional Energy Export Caucus — to implement a pro-energy trade agenda to promote all-of-the-above American energy solutions.

Sound energy policy can stabilize the global energy market, strengthen our economy, and bolster American national security. Getting the right energy policy for America is more important than political differences. As the United States lessens its energy production and exports, OPEC+ willingly meets the global energy demand. This weakens our influence in a world where Europe and our allies are trying to become less dependent on bad actors, like Russia and China, amidst serious global conflicts and rising tensions between democracies and autocracies.

There is an energy vacuum, and our adversaries are filling it while the United States watches from the sidelines. Talk is not enough. We need tangible action from both sides of the aisle.

Fundamentally, decreasing American energy production signals to the world that we have forgotten the painful lessons we learned from the OPEC+ oil embargo and the catastrophic impact it had on the world.

When the United States promotes strong energy production, for both traditional and renewable energy, global energy prices should stabilize. Our colleagues in Washington, D.C. need to move beyond ‘green energy only’ or ‘traditional energy only’ rhetoric. Both schools of thought are politically unrealistic.

What we need is a comprehensive and pragmatic approach that fosters an environment where American innovators share their energy technologies and products with the world. The United States needs to continue to lead the way for better and cleaner energy to be developed, manufactured, and deployed right here at home.

The Congressional Energy Export Caucus has four priorities: U.S. energy security, trade competitiveness, economic growth, and investment in the future of the United States. These four goals are crucial to lowering the cost of energy for our constituents.

Our bipartisan caucus is focused on strengthening U.S. leadership on global trade and advancing our energy interests to put us at a competitive advantage over our competitors. Through diplomacy and the prioritization of new trade policies, we can build international consensus to support free markets, transparency, and anti-corruption measures on the global stage.

Concentrating our attention on American energy exports will grow our economy, strengthen existing domestic industries, and support our communities. Our re-commitment to the domestic energy industry sends a strong signal to global energy markets that our priority is to provide certainty and promote competition, which will bolster the U.S. economy and create job opportunities for generations of workers to come.

We are focused on implementing new technologies and practices to build our energy exporting capabilities and to shepherd in the next generation of safe, clean, and reliable energy sources. Carbon capture utilization, permitting reform, and advanced energy technology development will preserve and protect traditional energy while supporting the next generation of renewable energy innovations.

The four of us are ready to roll up our sleeves and cut through the partisan noise to put our constituents and our country’s energy security first. We will make the United States a global energy leader— bolstering our national security, strengthening our economy, and restoring our energy independence.

Democrat Lou Correa represents California's 46th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives.

Republican Carol Miller represents West Virginia's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrat Henry Cuellar represents Texas' 28th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.