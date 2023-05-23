A reporter was mocked after video emerged of her following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and yelling questions at him about his favorite Disney characters.

Senior political correspondent for Puck News, Tara Palmeri, fired off a series of questions to DeSantis in a video that the governor's rapid response team shared on Twitter.

"I am also Italian American like you, if that makes any difference to you at all," Palmeri said, addressing the governor.

"Why are you against Disney characters? Which one is your favorite one?" she said, continuing the line of questioning.

Palmeri argued that DeSantis was not ready for the national stage in a story published Monday and headlined, "Ronny on the Run." She labeled DeSantis a "paper tiger—a superficially perfect test-tube Republican candidate who, on closer inspection, is probably not ready for prime-time."

She described her interaction with DeSantis in the State House as a "slow-motion chase."

"I tried once more w/ DeSantis at the State House, peaceably following him down a stairwell asking him more questions, each of which he ignored. DeSantis seemed almost to be running away from me. The slow-motion chase ended w/ DeSantis behind the black tinted-windows of his S.U.V."

DeSantis rapid response director Christina Pushaw wrote back that most people would ignore a stranger following them around in public.

"Uhhh I think most people would ignore randoms ranting at them about their ancestry and opinions on cartoon characters."

State Freedom Caucus Network Communications Director Greg Price took issue with Palmeri's characterization of the interaction. "If by ‘peaceably follow’ you mean ranting to him about Disney characters like a lunatic."

Journalist Jordan Schachtel poked fun at Palmeri’s description of her "slow-motion chase" with DeSantis.

"I want to learn how to slow motion run."

DeSantis is expected to declare for president this week, officially filing his 2024 presidential candidacy with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), sources familiar with the governor's decision confirmed to Fox News. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The governor's press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Early polls have consistently shown former President Donald Trump with a commanding lead over his opponents, and DeSantis in a distant second.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.