A Candian trans teacher who became an international sensation for wearing massive prosthetic Z-cup breasts to class was confronted by a reporter after he was seen in public not wearing the large prosthetics.

David Menzies, a reporter with Rebel News, confronted Kayla Lemieux at a shopping mall after he was seen exiting the building without the massive breasts.

"Mr. Lemieux, where are your breasts? I thought your breasts were real. Where are your breasts?" Menzies shouted as Lemiuex attempted to get into his Uber.

"I wanted to get to the bottom of those boobs if they were real or fake. We have the answer now, don't we, folks? They are fake. They're as fake as a $3 bill," Menzies said.

Lemieux has claimed to be suffering from a condition called "gigantomastia," which is a "rare condition" during which one's breasts "become excessively large," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Menzies explained that Lemieux claims he started developing "mammary glands" at 39 that eventually grew into Z-sized breasts. "Isn't that fascinating because this is such a rare medical condition. The Cleveland Clinic knows of about 300 cases. Oh, by the way, they are all biological females that have this case. This is how much of a medical marvel Lemieux is," he said Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"We saw him without those breasts. So it's one of two things, isn't it? He recently had those breasts amputated or he was lying."

Lemieux has reportedly been put on leave by the Halton District School Board (HDSB) after being criticized by parents, students and activist groups for wearing tight-fitting clothing in class that showed off the prosthetic breasts.

The HDSB adopted a dress code policy after public outcry "to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom."

The policy says its purpose is to "consolidate and affirm existing expectations regarding staff professionalism, including dress and decorum, at board and school settings and at school-based activities, focusing on the importance of demonstrating, through personal presentation, respect for public education and each student’s right to learn in a safe, inclusive and accepting environment."

Menzies told host Tucker Carlson the video he shot of Lemieux coming out of the mall without wearing the Z-cup breasts was "like a gift from God" to the HDSB. "For them basically the thinking is this, Tucker, ‘we can't do anything about him.’ It would be like firing a disabled teacher who was in a wheelchair that would bring in human rights legislation and penalties. So we have to make do with what we have," he explained.

"They tried to do Whac-A-Mole, putting him in other schools in the region, hoping nobody would notice his breasts. That plan failed miserably. So they're on plan C now, and that is they're paying him full salary and benefits to stay at home and do nothing. But thankfully, myself and ace cameraman Lincoln J. We caught him. The jig is up or the jig should be up. The ball is in the Halton District's court. Let's see what they do."