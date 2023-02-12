Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., seemingly referenced claims of Rep. George Santos', R-N.Y., stunts as a drag queen in Brazil in a tweet ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

"Does anyone have the set list for George Santos’s Super Bowl halftime performance?," Swalwell tweeted on Sunday.

The California Democrat referenced previous reports that Santos had performed as a drag queen named Kitara in Brazil. The claims initially came to light in January after reporter Marisa Kabas shared a 2009 photo of what appears to be Santos in a drag costume. The photo also includes another drag queen accompanied by a caption calling them "Eula Rorard" and "Kitara Ravache."

Santos later denied these claims, calling them "categorically false."

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false," Santos said on Twitter. "The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this."

Santos has been plagued with scandals since being elected to Congress in November, with a former staffer accusing the congressman of sexual harassment and violating House ethics' pay rules on February 3.

Derek Myer, 30, wrote in a Twitter thread that he had filed an ethics complaint with the U.S. Capitol Police and the Office of Congressional Ethics after being hired by Santos' office in January. Meyers lasted just a couple of days in the congressman's office.

Likewise, Santos has been the target of a number of attacks by House members, including Swalwell. Swalwell tweeted in late December calling for Santos to be "banned from taking the oath for Congress," days before the 118th Congress was set to be sworn in.

Fox News Digital reached out to Santos' office for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.