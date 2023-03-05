Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, R., did not mince words when asked about Biden's cancerous lesion removal on "Sunday Morning Futures," telling host Maria Bartiromo that Biden himself is the "cancer" and that he is what "needs to be removed."

"I'll start by saying that Biden is the cancer. He's what needs to be removed, not the lesion they found," he said when asked about Biden's cognitive ability and capacity to continue serving as president.

The inflammatory comment coincided with his claims that Biden's physician is working to distract from a bigger picture by focusing on what the congressman considers to be less significant health indicators.

"They gave us a bunch of useless information about his cholesterol and stuff that no one cares about. All we care about in this country, with regards to President Biden – 80 years old, who's got some obvious cognitive issues – is a cognitive assessment of some sort," he said.

"We want something, on the record, to prove to us that he is cognitively capable of doing this job. It's almost a moot point at this stage because we all know he's not," he said.

He argued that the United States is the "laughingstock of the world right now" thanks to Biden's leadership, adding that now, in light of escalating tensions with Russia and China, is a "dangerous time" for the nation to lack "influence and respect overseas."

"It's a dangerous situation," he said. "It's a big national security risk. We have to have somebody in this role that's 100%, and there's no way this man is even close to 100%. We'll be lucky if this man is 50% right now of his cognitive ability that he needs to have to be commander-in-chief."

Bartiromo voiced sympathy for the president following Jackson's remark and his at-length discussion of Biden's ability to continue serving in office.

"Obviously, we wish President Biden only the best as it relates to this cancer lesion that was removed. We all feel that way and pray for his health," she said.

White House physician Kevin O'Connor said the lesion removed from Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer that was discovered during his comprehensive health assessment.

He added that basal cell carcinomas "do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize" like more serious forms of cancer.

Doctors also determined that Biden required no further treatment.