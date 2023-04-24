Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., pushed back on CNN host Kaitlan Collins and the notion that her remarks about allegations of corruption regarding the Biden family and Hunter Biden's business dealings were "controversial" as she called for a thorough investigation.

Mace, along with several others on the House Oversight Committee, visited the Treasury Department on April 17 to review records related to the Biden family and their past business associates as part of their investigation into whether they pose a threat to national security.

The "CNN This Morning" host told Mace that it was "quite an allegation to make" and asked if she had "evidence."

"Yes, it's not a conspiracy theory. There were over 170 suspicious activity reports. And I’m going to be very clear. I did that video right as I was walking out of the Treasury. And then the far left wanted to call me and label me a conspiracy theorist afterwards. It’s not a conspiracy. These were things that I read about while I was there and we’re talking about potentially up to a dozen Biden family members. And for years now, the left has said, no one is above the law. If that’s the case, put your money where your mouth is. Have this thing fully investigated to the fullest extent of the law. And if people, the average American saw what we saw, they would question why it’s not being investigated," Mace said.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN $1M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

"The allegations that I made are absolutely what we were reading about last week. And I call balls and strikes, okay? On both sides. And I’m being very clear and very honest about what we saw. I can’t share all the details, because it’s confidential information. But every time we overturn a stone, there’s more to be investigated, because you see another dumpster fire. And you’re like, what is going on and why is this happening?" Mace continued.

Collins said that the suspicious activity reports don't mean that "wrongdoing has been committed" and that not all of the information is verified. She asked Mace how she knows the information "is verified to come out and make an allegation like that."

"I would just ask the Justice Department to follow the money. There are more questions than answers and more Biden familles involved then we know and if it’s all above board, then say it’s all above board. But when you look at what’s going on and the sources of some of the funding that’s known and unknown and where it's going, you have a lot of questions and you’ll ask yourself why hasn’t this been investigated to the fullest extent of the law. It’s very damning, the things that we read in those documents," Mace added.

Mace posted a video on Twitter after visiting the Treasury department and said that there are "more Biden's involved than we knew previously."

HUNTER BIDEN LAWYERS TO MEET WITH DOJ OFFICIALS NEXT WEEK AS FEDERAL INVESTIGATION CRITICISM INTENSIFIES

"I just left the Treasury to review over 100 suspicious activity reports on the Biden family. And I have to tell you, there are more Bidens involved than — than we knew previously," she said. "The accusations therein, the source of the funding, where the money’s going, the shell companies, prostitution rings, etc., it’s insanity to me that it’s not been investigated in the way that it should be done."

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., after reviewing the documents, said the panel has "identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine."

"The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue additional bank records to follow the Bidens’ tangled web of financial transactions to determine if the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors and if there is a national security threat," Comer said, vowing to "soon provide the public with more information about what we’ve uncovered to date."

"The American people need transparency and accountability, and the Oversight Committee will deliver much needed answers," he continued.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.