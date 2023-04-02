Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., expressed support for former President Trump on Friday and blasted the indictment against him as politically motivated.

"Here's the thing about Donald Trump that makes him different," Banks said during an interview with radio host Tony Katz. "The man does not back down. That's why I support Donald Trump. He doesn't back down. He's not going to back down on this, he's going to fight back, and this is just the beginning, I think, of yet another chapter where Donald Trump is going to come back on top in the end."

Banks also claimed the charges against Trump are "flimsy," describing them as "a despicable example of a political persecution" and a result of Democrats weaponizing the justice system "because they're afraid of him becoming the president again."

Noting he was "not stunned" by Trump's indictment, Banks said, "I watched what the Democrats did when he was in the White House, from the fake Russia collusion hoax to two impeachments, to the sham Jan. 6 committee. You remember the Russian bounty story about troops in Afghanistan."

"I watched what the left did to this guy every single day he was in the White House and every single day since," Banks said. "I'm not surprised by how low and how far the Democrats will go to abuse their power to stop the most effective president of my lifetime from becoming president again."

Banks went on to predict that Trump's indictment will further embolden him and his supporters and that the Democrats will come to realize that it was "a political mistake on their part."

"Also keep in mind, Tony, that it is a federal crime to use the Justice Department to try to block someone from becoming the nominee of their party," Banks continued, adding that "there are so many angles of this that I believe are going to play out for years."

"It is obvious to the American people – you can count on this – it is obvious to the American people that these charges are politically timed, they're political in nature. We've become used to these types of activities from the left against Donald Trump, and he's going to fight back, and I believe he's going to win," he said.

Trump, who endorsed Banks for his 2024 Senate run in Indiana, raked in more than $5 million in campaign donations within 48 hours of his indictment last Thursday.

Trump is expected to appear in court Tuesday in New York City over allegations that he gave hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet ahead of that year’s presidential election amid her claims the two had a sexual encounter years earlier.

The former president has denied sleeping with Daniels or falsifying business records to keep the payment concealed.