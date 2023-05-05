Rep. James Comer, R-Ky addressed a whistleblower's claim that the FBI possesses a document describing an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national on "Hannity."

Comer told Hannity that he has knowledge of the country and policy position tied to the file, but says he's "not at liberty to say right now."

"We're very confident that this does exist. We're very confident in the whistleblower. And look, this fits a pattern of behavior that the Bidens have done," said Comer.

"We've already identified millions of dollars into nine different Biden family members, and we don't have any idea what they did to receive that money," he said. "There are no businesses. That's what the Biden attorneys and their friends in the media have said. Well, these were legitimate investments in to different Biden business interests. There are no business interests…"

Comer added, "The business was the Bidens creating different LLCs, trying to hide who the source of the transfer was and then deceive the IRS and then goes back into the Bidens' back pockets. So what did they do to receive this money?"

On Wednesday, Rep. Comer, along with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., wrote a letter to the DOJ and FBI insisting the agency possesses an "unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions."

Comer also issued a congressional subpoena Wednesday, that seeks the specific FBI document.

Grassley told Fox News' Sandra Smith on "America Reports" Wednesday that "if the Justice Department and the FBI have any hopes of redeeming their once trusted position with the American people, Garland and Wray must answer this subpoena…"

Comer told Hannity that he believes it would be "very difficult" to destroy the document.

"It's my understanding that it is submitted within their database and it's very difficult to take that out and destroy it because I had that same question," said Comer.

Comer says the House Oversight Committee takes whistleblowers "very seriously."

"There have been two very credible whistleblowers come forward in the last two weeks," said Comer. "We're doing everything we can to protect these whistleblowers and to try to encourage more whistleblowers to come forward."

