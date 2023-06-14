Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw used his glass eye to jokingly send a message to the referees after helping the GOP team defeat the Democrats in the 9th Annual Congressional Soccer Match on Tuesday.

Republicans were up 2-1 over the Democrats at halftime at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., before going on to clinch the win with two more goals in the second half, beating Democrats 4-2.

While lifting the trophy during a celebration with his team, video shared on social media shows Crenshaw appeared to be salty about some of the officiating calls on the pitch.

"The refs have two eyeballs, but they don’t use them, so I’m just going to give them one of mine," the Texas representative says in the video.

As his teammates look on in both surprise and humorous disgust, Crenshaw jokes, "This if for the refs," as he drops his glass eye into the trophy.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, has worn an eyepatch over his right eye after being wounded by an improvised explosive device during deployment in Afghanistan.

The Congressional Soccer Match is an event co-hosted by the Congressional Soccer Caucus and the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

All proceeds from the event go to programs to help children in underserved communities embrace active and healthy lifestyles.