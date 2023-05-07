House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., urged the Justice Department to hold on a potential Hunter Biden indictment until after Republicans hold a press conference unveiling additional details surrounding the Biden family's business dealings.

Comer warned officials to wait to charge the First Son until they hear from congressional leaders, arguing that the possible indictment could be just a "slap on the wrist" compared to their upcoming revelations.

"My message to the Department of Justice is very loud and clear. Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday," Comer said during "Sunday Morning Futures."

"When you have the opportunity to see the evidence that the House Oversight Committee will produce with respect to the web of LLCs, with respect to the number of adversarial countries that this family influence peddled in, and this is not just about the president's son. This is about the entire Biden family, including the President of the United States. So we believe there are a whole lot of tips that the IRS and the DOJ don't know about because we don't believe they've done a whole lot of digging in this, and we have."

BIDEN'S CLAIM TO HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE OF HUNTER'S BUSINESS DEALINGS IS BECOMING HARDER TO MAINTAIN

"By all accounts from the media reports that we're getting, what they're looking at charging Hunter Biden on is a slap on the wrist. It's a drop in the bucket," he continued. "So Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in getting the facts presented to them so that they can know the truth, and then the Department of Justice can finally do what they should have done years ago."

Federal prosecutors are reportedly nearing a decision on a potential Hunter Biden indictment stemming from a years-long probe into possible tax and gun-related violations.

But Republicans are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday presenting the American people with additional information on the Biden family's bank records, a briefing that Comer argued will provide additional information into the investigation led by U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

Comer warned the evidence they have further implicates the Biden family in a broader, criminal "pay-for-play" bribery scheme.

HUNTER BIDEN ATTORNEYS MEET WITH DOJ OFICIALS AMID ONGOING FEDERAL PROBE

"We're going to present to the American people all the information that we've received thus far pertaining to bank records. We're going to disclose many of the different LLCs, many of the different transactions that all these different Biden family members have gotten from our adversaries around the world," he said. "We don't believe this was just a coincidence that all these Biden family members were receiving money from these this Web of LLC into their personal bag."

"We believe this was done in exchange for something that then-Vice President Biden and now President Biden would have done. So this whistleblower is going to provide some very crucial information to our investigation. And we've given the FBI until May the 10th to produce this document, so the ball is in the FBI's court with respect to this whistleblower."

Comer's remarks come after it was announced last week a whistleblower claims that the FBI and the Justice Department are in possession of a document that describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.

Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the whistleblower claims the document "includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

Comer since issued a subpoena to obtain the document with a deadline by May 10.

"More and more evidence is pointing towards Joe Biden," Comer said. "Obviously, Joe Biden was involved in all this despite the fact that he lied to the American people, despite the fact that his press secretary continues to lie about it. We've already produced one wire from one LLC totaling over $1,000,000 to four different Biden family members."

"Now we're going to produce an additional five Biden family members, more countries, more LLCs, more bank accounts," he continued. "This thing is much bigger than anyone would have ever predicted, and it all points towards Joe Biden."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite facing legal battles on various fronts, Biden has reiterated support for the First Son, even dismissing claims that potential charges against him would have any impact on his tenure in office.

"I trust him. I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him," he said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Kelly Phares and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.