Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer said the Biden administration stonewalled Republicans investigating the Biden family's business ties – and "unintentionally helped" the probe.

"In a way, I'm kind of glad that the Biden attorney, Abbe Lowell, and [the] Biden administration has been stonewalling us," Comer told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Because when I requested that information two weeks ago versus today, because of what we have in hand now, we have a lot stronger case in court for why we need these documents that the Biden family's withholding and the government's withholding," he said.

"So, they have unintentionally helped our case in our quest to get these documents, to where we can give the American people the proof and the transparency that they deserve," Comer added.

The Kentucky congressman serves as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the Biden family’s domestic and international business ties.

Comer said that Republicans were stonewalled by various government leaders in their efforts to obtain the documents, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Biden administration.

"But fortunately, since we've last spoken, we actually have bank records in hand. We have individuals who are working with our committee. In the last two weeks, we've met with either these individuals personally or with their attorneys," Comer said.

"Now, we have in hand documents that show just exactly how the Biden family was getting money from the Chinese Communist Party, and I will tell you, it's as bad as we thought, Maria, it's very concerning," he added.

Comer told Bartiromo that the committee has bank records of people tied to various businesses the Biden family was involved with and found "a lot of transfers from account to account to account." Comer said he believes there were frequent transfers of cash to help conceal the origin of the funds.

"The banks would look at this like they must be laundering money or something. I don't necessarily think they were laundering money, Maria. It looks to me like they were trying to hide the source of that money and the source was the Chinese Communist Party," Comer said.