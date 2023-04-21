House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer told the "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that multiple members of the Biden family were involved in "shady" overseas dealings and labeled them "tax cheats." His comments come after an IRS whistleblower claimed Hunter Biden is receiving preferential treatment and accused the administration of mishandling the probe into the president's son's finances.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN $1M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

JAMES COMER: Every time Joe Biden says we’re going to go after tax cheats, I just gasp because I’ve been looking into this for several months now, and there’s no bigger tax cheat than the Biden family. And let me reiterate this: it’s the Biden family. It’s not just Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. It’s multiple members of this family that have been receiving questionable sums of money for reasons that we haven’t yet determined. But I can tell you, it’s all pointing back to Joe Biden and as I said on Sean Hannity's show the other day, the walls are closing in on the Biden family. It’s not just the president’s son. It’s the entire family, including the President of the United States. There’s no rhyme or reason for A, how much money they’ve gotten from these foreign countries and B, the way they’ve tried to hide not just from the American people, but from the IRS, the money that they’ve been receiving.

Comer said Monday he has identified "six additional members" of the Biden family who "may have benefited" from Biden family business dealings and vowed to continue to investigate whether those dealings pose a "national security threat."

Comer, R-Ky., and members of the committee, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., visited the Treasury Department Monday to view financial records related to the Biden family and their past business associates as part of their investigation.

"Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which confirm the importance of this investigation," Comer said in a statement Monday afternoon.

"The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family," Comer said.

After reviewing documents, Comer said the panel has "identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Hunter Biden's legal team confirmed the payments last month, but stressed that the accounts "belonged to Hunter, his uncle and Hallie – nobody else."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.