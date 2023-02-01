Republican Rep. Carlos Giménez of Florida is pushing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for answers on the crisis at the southern border.

Giménez’s Tuesday letter to Mayorkas comes two days after his in-person meeting with the DHS Chief in Miami, along with Reps. Maria Salazar and Mario Diaz-Balart, where they discussed, among other things, the DHS' new parole program.

Fox News Digital was told that during the meeting Mayorkas could not answer basic questions posed by the GOP members in attendance, including the number of illegal migrants currently residing in the U.S.

In his letter, Giménez requests that Mayorkas, "within all applicable rules and regulations" answers the questions lawmakers had during the Sunday meeting.

"During our meeting, we discussed critical information regarding the humanitarian crisis at our southern border," Giménez says. "You may remember that there were questions that you were unable to answer at that time, but that your Department would get that information to us."

BIDEN ADMIN KEEPS PUSHING FOR SWEEPING IMMIGRATION BILL, INCLUDING AMNESTY, TWO YEARS INTO MIGRANT CRISIS

In his letter, Giménez asks Mayorkas how many of the 4.5 million migrant encounters at the Southwest border since Biden took office, are currently residing in the U.S. He also seeks answers on the DHS’ process for choosing a location to release these individuals and the information that’s given to those localities.

Giménez questions how many of these migrants have work permits and, among those that do, how many are receiving federal government assistance. Additionally, he asks, how many of those that do not have authorized work permits have received federal government assistance.

He cites U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) 1.2 million figure for "gotaways" who have evaded border authorities. Of these, Giménez wants to know how many have been located by CBP. He also asks Mayorkas how many migrants who were unknown to DHS have been detained and deported over the past two years.

Giménez gave Mayorkas until next Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to respond to these questions.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DHS for comment.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.