Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., revealed on Twitter she will bring articles of impeachment against President Biden using a privileged motion.

"BREAKING: I am bringing my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion, meaning that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable," Boebert tweeted Tuesday evening.

The Republican lawmaker has contended Biden remains negligent on the U.S. border, failing to keep Americans safe from an influx of deadly fentanyl and criminal activity as well as failing to relieve the strain on the country’s immigration system.

"Biden intentionally ceded command & control of our border to cartels. His dereliction of duty caused the deaths of over 900 Coloradans from fentanyl, enabled sex-trafficking, & allowed an invasion," she wrote in a subsequent tweet. "I brought my articles of impeachment up via a privileged motion to force a vote."

EXCLUSIVE: BOEBERT INTRODUCES NEW IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES AGAINST BIDEN OVER BORDER CRISIS

The motion will require all House members to go on the record regarding the impeachment articles, according to the congresswoman.

Last week, during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Boebert accused Biden of mishandling his "constitutional duty to secure our southern border" and said she would introduce the impeachment articles if her party leaders failed to do so.

"Given the severity of the violation of Joe Biden's constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of the president, United States to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, this is something that we must do with our majorities in the House of Representatives," Boebert told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "This is our duty because Joe Biden has neglected the constitutional duty of the office of President of the United States."

IT'S TIME TO BRING IMPEACHMENT CHARGES AGAINST JOE BIDEN

"I introduced the articles of impeachment in the last Congress and had fully intended to introduce them this Congress, but I was also giving some other committees and leadership the opportunity to lead on this," Boebert continued.

She added: "It's about Joe Biden's failure to secure the southern border."

"And I did this so at any time, if the committees and or leadership does not step up and actually do something about the president's failure to secure our southern border and keep the country safe, then I will call my legislation my articles of impeachment for a privileged motion," Boebert explained.

GOP REP. OGLES INTRODUCES IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES AGAINST BIDEN, HARRIS

Her motion may not result in an immediate vote, however, as leadership has two days in accordance with House rules to decide how to proceed.

"Under Rule IX in the House, we can bring up certain pieces of legislation under a privileged motion. So I would go to the House floor and call up my articles of impeachment and read it in its entirety. And at that point, leadership has a maximum of two days to respond and see if it's going to be sent to committee or a vote on the articles themselves," Boebert told Fox.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., has also introduced articles of impeachment against President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during this session of Congress. They were introduced on June 12, and Boebert is a cosponsor.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also introduced articles of impeachment against Biden and other Biden officials including Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. attorney Matthew Graves. She may also use a privileged motion to force a vote. Boebert is not a cosponsor.

Boebert, who has remained a vocal critic of the Biden administration since she was first elected in 2020, won her first re-election contest by a mere 546 votes. The closeness prompted a recount, which confirmed the result.

Immigration levels over the southern border with Mexico have witnessed historic highs under Biden.

Fox News' Houston Keene and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.