Reese Witherspoon wanted to be the one to tell the world her marriage to celebrity agent Jim Toth was ending.

Witherspoon, who was also previously married to Ryan Phillippe, felt she was "out of control" during her first divorce.

"It’s interesting what happened to me," Witherspoon said in Harper’s BAZAAR’s August ’23 Performance Issue. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control."

"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening," she said, referring to her divorce with Toth. "Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable," she says. "It’s a vulnerable time for me."

REESE WITHERSPOON ANNOUNCES DIVORCE FROM JIM TOTH

Witherspoon and Toth announced their divorce on Instagram, just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon and Toth married in 2011. The former couple shares one son together, Tennessee. The "Morning Show" actress shares two children with her first husband, Ava and Deacon.

"This is such an amicable decision," a source told People magazine at the time. "They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."

Following her divorce news, Witherspoon has slowed down "just a little bit," according to the interview.

"My brain has been going nonstop, and just life changes and running a company," Witherspoon admitted. "But that’s OK. I really believe creativity is infinite and you’re just looking for that next bit of inspiration, so if you go through a little slow period, that’s OK."

Witherspoon has made a name for herself in Hollywood as an actress and a producer. She landed roles early in her career such as "Election" and "Legally Blonde." Witherspoon continued that success with roles in "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Walk the Line," which landed her an Oscar for Best Actress.

She began producing stories about women told by women through her company Hello Sunshine in 2016 – including HBO's "Big Little Lies" and "Gone Girl."

"Hello Sunshine was created around the idea that media was largely dominated by male voices and male perspectives, so to be able to create opportunities where women are telling their stories in their own words, you’re just getting a better perspective of the human experience," Witherspoon explained. "I think about the limited experience of that expression that my mother had or my grandmother had from artists at that time, because women were so sublimated."

"It’s just a new time, a new era for women to succeed and excel, and I’m happy to be the rocket fuel they need."

Lately Witherspoon has been focusing on bringing together projects that bring levity to what's happening in the world. She recently starred in "Your Place or Mine" alongside Ashton Kutcher.

"I think the human capacity to handle as much heartbreak and tragedy that’s happened in the world is really diminished," Witherspoon noted. "We’re just not meant to feel this overwhelmed by sadness and devastation."

"I think of opportunities to make movies and television shows that are joyful, optimistic, funny – just funny. I think about what I want to see on a Friday night, and while I can appreciate a true-crime show or a podcast, I really need some levity. I think the world is looking for a little brightness."