Although labeled the "world's richest actress" by Forbes Magazine, Reese Witherspoon is denouncing rumors that her net worth has exceeded $1 billion.

Speaking at the INBOUND conference in Boston last week, just days after 70% of her fashion brand Draper James was acquired by Consortium Brand Partners per Forbes, Witherspoon says any speculation she had reached billionaire status was false.

"I didn’t," she told the crowd of various reports of her growing wealth. "They’re wrong."

REESE WITHERSPOON ON BEING 'TOTALLY OVERWHELMED' BY LIFE, WORK: 'I'LL LAY ON THE FLOOR AND CRY'

"That’s enormously flattering and if I ever touched the bottom of whatever Oprah’s magic golden boots do, I would be so lucky," she joked with the audience of her friend Oprah, per People magazine.

In 2021, Witherspoon sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, which she co-founded in 2012, for $900 million, a number that likely prompted rumors of a 10-digit net worth.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In June, Forbes released a list of the wealthiest self-made women in various industries. Witherspoon slotted in at #59, just after singer Dolly Parton, with a net-worth of $440 million – while other women who reportedly had higher net worths have acted, she was the first woman on the list whose primary occupation was acting.

Speaking of the success she has generated throughout her career, Witherspoon says the opinions of others are not valuable to her.

"I think I started so young, and rejection was such an early piece of my life that I learned a long time ago that other people's opinions of me are none of my business," she shared.

"I really don't care what anybody thinks. I'm gonna do my work anyway. I'm gonna date whoever I want, go hang out with a friend nobody likes. When you release that feeling of other people's opinions crushing you or holding you down, you're free. You’re totally free."

"Everybody out there over 40 knows. If you aren’t adding to my life, get the heck outta my life," she disclosed.

Witherspoon and her second husband, Jim Toth, recently settled their divorce filing after nearly 12 years of marriage. They announced their breakup in March. They share one son together, Tennessee, 11. Witherspoon is also the mother of Ava, 24 and Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe.