It’s a family affair!

Reese Witherspoon stepped out to show her support for her 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe at his new album release party.

The "Legally Blonde" star was all smiles and a proud parent to her child that she shares with her first ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Ryan and Deacon both took to their Instagram Saturday to share sweet photos of the special occasion.

"Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, "A New Earth" by @deaconphillippe !!" the "One Life to Live" alum posted on his social media with a carousel of photos from the event.

The first family snap was of Deacon and Ryan posing for the camera, as his father wore a red cardigan with a white t-shirt underneath. Deacon sported a plaid sweater with a black hooded shirt and a beaded necklace.

The next photo showed Deacon with his mother Reese and lookalike sister Ava hugging for the family photo. Reese donned a red and black tweed jacket with jeans. Ava, 23, wore an olive-green crop top with black bottoms.

Deacon also shared highlights on Instagram, as a photo is seen of him and his mother with their backs turned to the camera while embracing.

"[C]areful where you step we on a mission…whatta night," the "Long Run" singer captioned.

He additionally posted the photo on his Instagram Story with his mother and text that read "LOVE."

The family reunion comes weeks after Witherspoon announced her divorce from her second husband Jim Toth.

The pair announced the news on Instagram, just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Witherspoon and Toth married in 2011. They share one son together, 10-year-old Tennessee.