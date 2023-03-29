Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde made his way off the bench against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night after a controversial no-call by referees sent him into an expletive-filled rant.

The play that brought Lalonde into a frenzy occurred midway through the contest, as the Penguins began chipping away at the Red Wings’ 3-0 lead. A Jeff Carter shot from the point hit off Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic’s pads.

Noticing that Nedeljkovic was unaware of the puck’s placement under his pads, the Penguins’ Jason Zucker shoved his stick into Nedeljkovic’s pads trying to pry it into the net. In doing so, it appeared that Zucker pushed him into the net.

The officials reviewed the play initially to determine whether the puck had fully crossed the line for a goal or not. After determining that was the case, Lalonde wanted a coach’s challenge to see if goalie interference was made.

A long review ensued with multiple angles being reviewed by officials and everyone else at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Fans and the Red Wings’ bench thought that Zucker’s force on Nedeljkovic would lead to a goal reversal.

Instead, referees came to the conclusion that there was no goalie interference, and Lalonde lost it.

"What the f--- are we doing here?" Lalonde can clearly be seen saying to the referees on multiple occasions.

He was eventually given a game misconduct and was seen heading out of the ice and into the tunnel.

The Red Wings did not let the defense of their angered coach go to waste, as they defeated the Penguins 7-4 following a four-goal third period.

David Perron also finished the game with a hat trick to lead the way for Detroit, while Andrew Copp, Dylan Larkin, Jonatan Berggren and Dominik Kubalik all scored a goal.

For screaming at the refs and getting ejected, Lalonde may be looking at a fine from the league come Wednesday morning.

At least that goal that was allowed did not hurt his team in the end.